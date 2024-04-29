- Home
Balochistan’s Apex Body Takes Important Decisions On Eradication Of Terrorism, Smuggling
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Balochistan Apex Committee in its 16th meeting on Monday has taken important decisions regarding the improvement of law and order, the eradication of terrorism and smuggling, the second phase of the repatriation of illegal immigrants.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired the meeting while Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon along with other senior civil and military officials were in attendance.
In the meeting, it was decided to strictly implement the prevailing SOPs while reviewing the provision of foolproof security of the CPEC projects and the foreign nationals working on them.
The participants of the meeting agreed to start large-scale operations to prevent smuggling by removing administrative and legal loopholes.
In the Apex committee, it was also decided to take effective measures to stop the cross borders smuggling of sugar, fertilizer, petrol and diesel.
In the meeting, it was also decided to prevent the smuggling of non-customs paid vehicles from the area bordering the neighboring countries.
Earlier, in the briefing presented by the Home Department revealed the data of repatriation of illegal immigrants.
The meeting was told that as per the guidelines and decision of the Federal government, the process of repatriation of more immigrants has been subjected to a fixed timeline.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Bugti said that a peaceful Balochistan is the guarantor of a stable Pakistan adding that the fight against terrorism is not confined to the security forces and militants but it involves all of us, and we have to fight it collectively.
He said murderers of innocent people do not deserve any leniency and whoever has taken the gun will be dealt with iron hand.
Sarfraz Bugti said we will go to the house of every disgruntled Balochistani who has genuine reservations and we will try
to address them.
The chief minister said that they were determining the positive direction for better governance, the fruits of good governance will start reaching the people in five to six months.
“Everyone has to play his role for the betterment of the province,” he maintained.
APP/umr-ask
