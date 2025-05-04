Health Minister Pays Tribute To Firefighters On Firefighters Day
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid heartfelt tribute to the firefighters of Rescue 1122 on the occasion of Firefighters Day, acknowledging their courage and sacrifices in protecting lives and property.
In his message on Sunday, the minister lauded the bravery of firefighters who, he said, fulfill their pledge to serve humanity without hesitation, even at the cost of their own lives. He also paid homage to the martyred heroes of Rescue 1122, calling them the pride of the nation.
Khawaja Salman Rafique revealed that the Fire Rescue Service has prevented losses worth Rs 716 billion in 260,830 fire incidents across the province.
He added that 24 firefighters have laid down their lives in the line of duty, and their sacrifice will always be remembered.
The minister highlighted that the Punjab government is taking concrete steps to enhance the capabilities of Rescue 1122 firefighters. “We are equipping our fire rescue teams with the latest tools and ensuring safety and welfare measures for all rescue personnel,” he stated.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening emergency response services and ensuring the well-being of those who serve on the frontlines.
