Governor Kundi Reaffirms Commitment To Minorities Rights, Welfare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday reiterated that the minority communities living in Pakistan are a proud part of the nation’s social fabric and that it is the state's foremost responsibility to protect their rights.
In a meeting with the delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Minority Wing during an Open Public Day event at the Governor House, the Governor said the Governor House remains open and welcoming to minority communities.
He highlighted that a record number of events for minority groups have been held at the Governor House, reflecting the administration’s commitment to inclusion and welfare.
The delegation included PPP minority leaders and social activists such as Yousaf George, Kiramat Ghori, Arif Councillor, and Yasir Bhatti. The members discussed various issues faced by their communities.
Governor Kundi addressed one of the delegation’s longstanding demands by confirming the appointment of a permanent Principal for Edwardes College, adding that restoring the institution’s past glory and improving school facilities is part of his mission.
He also said that Christmas celebrations were organized at the Governor House and shared that he had personally visited places of worship belonging to minority faiths.
The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and maintaining continuous engagement with minority communities.
The visit concluded with a pledge from the Governor to continue initiatives that ensure equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of religion or background.
Meanwhile, a large number of citizens gathered at Governor House as part of an Open Public Day initiative, where they shared written and verbal complaints with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
Delegations from various districts including Swabi, Khyber, Kohistan, and Mardan along with representatives from the Peoples Lawyers Forum, Anjuman Tajiran, and Khyber Chamber of Commerce met with the Governor to raise issues such as law and order in tribal areas, power outages, border terminal delays, and exclusion from development projects.
Governor Kundi assured full cooperation in addressing these concerns and directed some complaints to relevant departments on the spot.
He pledged to continue holding Public Days, saying staying connected with the people and solving their problems brings him personal satisfaction.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Aqeel urges national unity amid rising tensions with India2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns blocking of Bilawal Bhutto's X account in India2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi reaffirms commitment to minorities rights, welfare2 minutes ago
-
Health minister pays tribute to firefighters on Firefighters Day12 minutes ago
-
Kisan March held against Indian water aggression12 minutes ago
-
SU, its campuses to remain open on Monday: spokesman42 minutes ago
-
First-ever 'Property Conference and Realtors Awards' 2025, receives overwhelming response in Capital42 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera visits Police station, check posts52 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Shaukat Thanvi observed52 minutes ago
-
Man using phone hit to death by train1 hour ago
-
City experiences mildly hot weather1 hour ago
-
Dolphin force arrested 47 fugitives in April2 hours ago