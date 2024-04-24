Bank Employees Deprived Of Rs 1m At Gunpoint
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Two employees of a private bank deprived of cash Rs one million at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at D-Block Arabia Islamia road on Wednesday
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Two employees of a private bank deprived of cash Rs one million at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at D-Block Arabia Islamia road on Wednesday.
According to police sources, employees of a private bank Awais and Imran were returning to their bank situated at Bus Stand after withdrawing cash Rs two million from another bank at D-Block Arabia Islamia road.
All of a sudden, two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted them in the premises of the Model Town police station.
The robbers held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs one million from the bank employees. They also shot injured Imran when he attempted to resist the robbery bid and fled away.
Station House Officer (SHO) Model Town police station Mazhar Fareed along with other officials reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.
