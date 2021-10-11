UrduPoint.com

BAP MPA Calls On Commissioner, Discusses Problems

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) MPA from district Mohmand, Malik Abbas Rehman called on Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here in Commissioner House on Monday.

During meeting, the member of the provincial assembly highlighted problems of his constituency with the Commissioner and requested for their immediate resolution.

The Divisional Commissioner issued on the spot directives for the resolution of the problems while some were referred to concerned departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

