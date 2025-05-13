USKT celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur to thank Allah Almighty for his blessings and to pay tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy.

The event included the participation of Deans, Directors, Faculty Members and students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman spoke about the importance of the day. He emphasized that our defence forces have always protected our country with courage and strength. "Their efforts in developing modern AI, data sciences, laser-guided systems, advanced communication technologies and latest techniques along with a strong nuclear defence system have made Pakistan a powerful and respected nation in Asia," he added.

He explained how, despite the fear of war, our country made a bold decision to become a nuclear power.

He then saluted the scientists and engineers including all other organizations who made this possible and shared how national songs help us stay connected to our country and keep the spirit of patriotism alive.

He thanked all students and teachers for their participation and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the university management.

Deans Dr. Aslam Dar and Dr. Navid Jamil Malik also shared the story of Pakistan’s journey in the field of nuclear technology. They appreciated the sacrifices of soldiers and highlighted how the unity of the nation and the blessings of Allah made the success possible.

They also mentioned that the world now recognizes Pakistan for its wise and timely decisions.

During the event, patriotic poetry and national songs like “Saathio Mujahido”, “Iss Parcham Ka Saya Tala” and "Allah Hu Akbar " were played, which touched the hearts of everyone present.

The event ended with students saluting the armed forces and going for a unity walk to show national pride and togetherness.