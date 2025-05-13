Entire Nation Proud Of Armed Forces: Sirajul Haq
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Tuesday expressed strong support for the Pakistan Army during a speech at a ceremony in Lower Dir district.
He said the entire nation is proud of the recent action taken by the Pakistan Army in response to Indian aggression.
He criticized India for trying to dominate the region through oppression and force, saying that its aggression has backfired. “India’s hostility was met with a firm and powerful response by our armed forces, which has made the whole nation proud,” Sirajul Haq remarked.
He urged the Government of Pakistan to seize the current situation to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level. He concluded by saying that the entire nation stands united against India.
APP/vak
