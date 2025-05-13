Open Menu

Former Governor Pays Glowing Tributes To Pak Army Over Successful Operation Banyan Marsus

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Former Governor pays glowing tributes to Pak Army over successful Operation Banyan Marsus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, while paying tribute to the Pakistani army, especially the Pakistan Air Force, for the most successful Operation Banyan Marsus, said what Pakistani army has done something what hardly any country in the world can do.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Haji Ghulami Ali said that this iron-fisted attack of exceptional courage and bravery has conveyed the message to the whole world that Pakistan is a peaceful country but its defense is impregnable.

Former Governor KP said that the defense of Pakistan is not only the responsibility of the army but of the entire nation.

Jamiat-e-Islami leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had sent a message to the nation while presenting tAnsar-e-Islami soldiers for the front line war that it is the duty of every Pakistani to stand by their state and state institutions, Ali added.

The courageous performance of the Pakistan army against the aggression of the cowardly enemy on Pakistan and the unwavering determination of the people have once again proven that this nation is neither going to be subdued nor bowed down.

He said that the Pakistan army has always responded to any Indian adventure or conspiracy with exemplary professionalism, which the entire nation is proud of.

He said that we give a clear message to the enemy that if anyone looks at Pakistan with a malicious eye in the future, we reserve the right to give it an even tougher, immediate and decisive response.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

3 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

3 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

4 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

4 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

17 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

18 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

18 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan