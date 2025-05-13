Former Governor pays glowing tributes to Pak Army over successful Operation Banyan Marsus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, while paying tribute to the Pakistani army, especially the Pakistan Air Force, for the most successful Operation Banyan Marsus, said what Pakistani army has done something what hardly any country in the world can do.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Haji Ghulami Ali said that this iron-fisted attack of exceptional courage and bravery has conveyed the message to the whole world that Pakistan is a peaceful country but its defense is impregnable.

Former Governor KP said that the defense of Pakistan is not only the responsibility of the army but of the entire nation.

Jamiat-e-Islami leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had sent a message to the nation while presenting tAnsar-e-Islami soldiers for the front line war that it is the duty of every Pakistani to stand by their state and state institutions, Ali added.

The courageous performance of the Pakistan army against the aggression of the cowardly enemy on Pakistan and the unwavering determination of the people have once again proven that this nation is neither going to be subdued nor bowed down.

He said that the Pakistan army has always responded to any Indian adventure or conspiracy with exemplary professionalism, which the entire nation is proud of.

He said that we give a clear message to the enemy that if anyone looks at Pakistan with a malicious eye in the future, we reserve the right to give it an even tougher, immediate and decisive response.