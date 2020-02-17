Barmal tehsil carries good scope for plantation, tourism: Secretary Forest

Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Shahid Ullah Khan Monday said Barmal tehsil of South Waziristan was famous for mesmerizing beauty due to its beautiful landscape, valleys and mountains besides carried a lot of scope for trees plantations and tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Shahid Ullah Khan Monday said Barmal tehsil of South Waziristan was famous for mesmerizing beauty due to its beautiful landscape, valleys and mountains besides carried a lot of scope for trees plantations and tourism.

Talking to media persons after visiting tehsil Barmal of South Waziristan to inspect plantation sites and 10 billion trees afforestation project activities, the Secretary Forests said Barmal tehsil has a thick Jalgoza, Diyar and Kail's forests with immense potential for plantations and regeneration of forests under 10 billion afforestration trees.

He urged tribal people to take-part in plantation activities with full enthusiasm to make it a hub of tourism imperative for alleviation of poverty and generation of employment opportunities for people of merged areas.

The Secretary has urged people of Pakistan to come forward and explore natural beauty of Barmal. He said people of South Waziristan had seen difficult days and efforts would be made for uplift tribesmen besides protection of forests resources to counter threats of climate change.