UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barmal Tehsil Carries Good Scope For Plantation, Tourism: Secretary Forest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:04 PM

Barmal tehsil carries good scope for plantation, tourism: Secretary Forest

Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Shahid Ullah Khan Monday said Barmal tehsil of South Waziristan was famous for mesmerizing beauty due to its beautiful landscape, valleys and mountains besides carried a lot of scope for trees plantations and tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Shahid Ullah Khan Monday said Barmal tehsil of South Waziristan was famous for mesmerizing beauty due to its beautiful landscape, valleys and mountains besides carried a lot of scope for trees plantations and tourism.

Talking to media persons after visiting tehsil Barmal of South Waziristan to inspect plantation sites and 10 billion trees afforestation project activities, the Secretary Forests said Barmal tehsil has a thick Jalgoza, Diyar and Kail's forests with immense potential for plantations and regeneration of forests under 10 billion afforestration trees.

He urged tribal people to take-part in plantation activities with full enthusiasm to make it a hub of tourism imperative for alleviation of poverty and generation of employment opportunities for people of merged areas.

The Secretary has urged people of Pakistan to come forward and explore natural beauty of Barmal. He said people of South Waziristan had seen difficult days and efforts would be made for uplift tribesmen besides protection of forests resources to counter threats of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Hub Media Billion Employment

Recent Stories

JPP, Amnesty Intl show concerns over delay in repa ..

6 minutes ago

Five booked in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Implementation of Its Proposals on Gul ..

27 minutes ago

MoCC to install GPS for better monitoring, evaluat ..

2 minutes ago

99 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: me ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS 11thalumni re-union on 22nd February

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.