Barrister Danyal cuts cake on Youm-e-Takbeer with party workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Saturday celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer with party workers here at the party office and cut a cake to celebrate the successful atomic explosions carried out in Chaghi on May 28,1998.

Addressing the gathering, Barrister Danyal paid homage to the courage, determination and efforts of the experts, scientists and the leadership of the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making the country a nuclear power.

He also added that the nation could overcome all challenges with unwavering resolve as it showed while becoming the seventh nuclear power in the world.

The party workers chanted slogans of PML-N Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and paid tribute to the entire team for their meritorious services.