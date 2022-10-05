UrduPoint.com

Basic Facilities Provision Top Priority: CM Advisor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Chaudhry Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Wednesday that the Punjab government was making strenuous efforts for provision of all basic facilities including education, health and clean drinking water to people in the province.

In a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Shahzad Younas at his office, he said that the Punjab food Authority and Healthcare Commission were fully active to curb quackery and eliminate the adulteration mafia in the province.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was going to announce a package for development of the textile city soon. The government was also utilising all-out resources for provision of quality edible items to masses, especially the flood-hit people, he said.

He also promised solving problems of workers on priority basis.

