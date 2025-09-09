BBISE Announces Result Of Annual Intermediate Exam, 91400 Students Declare Successful
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE)’s Chairman Muhammad Ishaq on Tuesday announced the results of the annual intermediate examination in which 91400 students were declared successful.
According to Chairman Board Muhammad Ishaq, a student of Government Inter College, Killi Haramzai, Saidan area of Pishin district Syed Abdul Matin son of Syed Rahimuddin secured the first position in the province by obtaining 1051 marks, Syed Israr Ahmed son of Syed Sidruddin of Government Inter College, Pir Alizai, and Iqra Faiz daughter of Faiz Muhammad, a student of Islamia Girls College, Quetta, jointly gained the second position by securing 1050 marks while Bibi Safa, daughter of Syed Nasrullah, a student of Taamar-e-Nau Girls College Quetta, Umeema, daughter of Abdul Salam, a student of Cantt Public Degree College Jinnah Town Quetta, and Bibi Adila, a student of Islamia Girls College Quetta, secured the third position jointly by securing 1049 marks.
Chairman Board Muhammad Ishaq said that a total of 101193 candidates participated in the annual intermediate examinations, out of which 91400 were declared successful saying that the success rate was 90.3 percent.
He said that a total of 46737 candidates participated in the 11th class examination, out of which 40363 candidates were successful and the success rate was 86.4 percent.
The Chairman of BBISE mentioned that a total of 54456 candidates participated in class 12, out of which 51037 were declared successful and the success rate was 93.7 percent.
He also noted that students could check their results on the board’s website https://result.bbiseqta.edu.pk.
Chairman Board Muhammad Ishaq congratulated all the successful students, their parents and teachers and said that education is the only way for a better future for the young generation.
