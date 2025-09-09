Open Menu

BBISE Announces Result Of Annual Intermediate Exam, 91400 Students Declare Successful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

BBISE announces result of annual intermediate exam, 91400 students declare successful

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE)’s Chairman Muhammad Ishaq on Tuesday announced the results of the annual intermediate examination in which 91400 students were declared successful.

According to Chairman Board Muhammad Ishaq, a student of Government Inter College, Killi Haramzai, Saidan area of Pishin district Syed Abdul Matin son of Syed Rahimuddin secured the first position in the province by obtaining 1051 marks, Syed Israr Ahmed son of Syed Sidruddin of Government Inter College, Pir Alizai, and Iqra Faiz daughter of Faiz Muhammad, a student of Islamia Girls College, Quetta, jointly gained the second position by securing 1050 marks while Bibi Safa, daughter of Syed Nasrullah, a student of Taamar-e-Nau Girls College Quetta, Umeema, daughter of Abdul Salam, a student of Cantt Public Degree College Jinnah Town Quetta, and Bibi Adila, a student of Islamia Girls College Quetta, secured the third position jointly by securing 1049 marks.

Chairman Board Muhammad Ishaq said that a total of 101193 candidates participated in the annual intermediate examinations, out of which 91400 were declared successful saying that the success rate was 90.3 percent.

He said that a total of 46737 candidates participated in the 11th class examination, out of which 40363 candidates were successful and the success rate was 86.4 percent.

The Chairman of BBISE mentioned that a total of 54456 candidates participated in class 12, out of which 51037 were declared successful and the success rate was 93.7 percent.

He also noted that students could check their results on the board’s website https://result.bbiseqta.edu.pk.

Chairman Board Muhammad Ishaq congratulated all the successful students, their parents and teachers and said that education is the only way for a better future for the young generation.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan