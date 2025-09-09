Open Menu

Search Operations Conducted To Ensure Law And Order

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Search operations conducted to ensure law and order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Police have conducted search operations in different areas of city in bid to maintain law and order here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Local police, elite force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation.

During operation, Police have searched 97 houses, 88 shops, 04 hotels and questioned more than 200 people.

The search operation was conducted in the areas of Civil Lines Police Station and Saddar Wah.

SP Potohar Talha Wali said that the aim of the search operations is to root out criminal elements.

The search operations will be continued under the National Action Plan.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan