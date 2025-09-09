Search operations conducted to ensure law and order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Police have conducted search operations in different areas of city in bid to maintain law and order here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Local police, elite force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation.

During operation, Police have searched 97 houses, 88 shops, 04 hotels and questioned more than 200 people.

The search operation was conducted in the areas of Civil Lines Police Station and Saddar Wah.

SP Potohar Talha Wali said that the aim of the search operations is to root out criminal elements.

The search operations will be continued under the National Action Plan.