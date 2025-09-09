MNSUA Launches Dehydration Plant Facility
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration with Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) and Export Development Fund (EDF) launched a state-of-the-art dehydration plant facility here.
The Chairman National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) Prof. Dr. Asif Ali opened it.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that such a facility is an important milestone not only for the farmers but also for the traders related to fruits and vegetables.
Athar Hussain Khokhar (CEO) of PHDEC, Dr.
Muhammad Azeem Khan consultant PHDEC, Zulqarnain Zaka Assistant Manager PHDEC and Trade Investment Consular for UAE Ali Zeb Khan and Trade and Investment Consular for Manchester UK Owais Farooqui also attended this event.
The project manager, Muhammad Bilal Ahsan Lecturer MNS University of Agriculture Multan, described the features of the project. More than 50 farmers, traders and exporters attended the event.
Professor Dr Irfan Ahmad Baig, Prof Dr Prof Dr Mubashir Mehdi and food scientists from research were also present.
