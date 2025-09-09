Open Menu

MNSUA Launches Dehydration Plant Facility

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM

MNSUA launches dehydration plant facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration with Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) and Export Development Fund (EDF) launched a state-of-the-art dehydration plant facility here.

The Chairman National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) Prof. Dr. Asif Ali opened it.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that such a facility is an important milestone not only for the farmers but also for the traders related to fruits and vegetables.

Athar Hussain Khokhar (CEO) of PHDEC, Dr.

Muhammad Azeem Khan consultant PHDEC, Zulqarnain Zaka Assistant Manager PHDEC and Trade Investment Consular for UAE Ali Zeb Khan and Trade and Investment Consular for Manchester UK Owais Farooqui also attended this event.

The project manager, Muhammad Bilal Ahsan Lecturer MNS University of Agriculture Multan, described the features of the project. More than 50 farmers, traders and exporters attended the event.

Professor Dr Irfan Ahmad Baig, Prof Dr Prof Dr Mubashir Mehdi and food scientists from research were also present.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

4 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

19 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan