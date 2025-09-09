Senate Standing Committee On Railways Meets
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways met at the Railway Headquarters, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Senator Jamullah Khan. The meeting was attended by Senators Dost Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, and Nasir Mahmood.
The committee received a detailed briefing on the performance and capacity of the Railway Workshops Division. Officials informed the members that Pakistan Railways is manufacturing its own coaches under a transfer-of-technology arrangement with China, with new coaches being inducted in phases.
Ongoing collaboration with provincial governments on projects such as track up-gradation, suburban train rehabilitation, station sanitation, and modernization of railway stations was also highlighted.
The committee emphasized the need to ensure equal facilities across all provinces and called for accelerating the station up-gradation process.
Later, members visited Lahore Railway Station, where they inspected the escalators, VIP lounge, family lounge, and sanitation system.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search operations conducted to ensure law and order2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews water drainage measures2 minutes ago
-
Flood inundate 138 villages in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
District administration intensify inspection drive in Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
BBISE announces result of annual intermediate exam, 91400 students declare successful3 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Railways meets3 minutes ago
-
MNSUA launches dehydration plant facility12 minutes ago
-
Purchase order for sanitation vehicles cancelled in KP12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 465,000 litres Milk, 60,000kg meat12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt raises minimum wage to Rs 40,00012 minutes ago
-
CPO takes notice of violence against domestic worker in Taxila13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews relief, rescue measures13 minutes ago