Senate Standing Committee on Railways meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways met at the Railway Headquarters, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Senator Jamullah Khan. The meeting was attended by Senators Dost Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, and Nasir Mahmood.

The committee received a detailed briefing on the performance and capacity of the Railway Workshops Division. Officials informed the members that Pakistan Railways is manufacturing its own coaches under a transfer-of-technology arrangement with China, with new coaches being inducted in phases.

Ongoing collaboration with provincial governments on projects such as track up-gradation, suburban train rehabilitation, station sanitation, and modernization of railway stations was also highlighted.

The committee emphasized the need to ensure equal facilities across all provinces and called for accelerating the station up-gradation process.

Later, members visited Lahore Railway Station, where they inspected the escalators, VIP lounge, family lounge, and sanitation system.