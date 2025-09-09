Flood Inundate 138 Villages In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said that a high flood in the River Chenab had inundated 138 villages of Muzaffargarh district so far.
He said rescuing stranded people from low-lying areas and shifting them to safer places was the top priority. Protective embankments were being monitored round the clock, and machinery was deployed immediately wherever weaknesses were reported.
The DC said Rescue 1122, police, civil defense volunteers, irrigation staff, and all administrative officers were active in the field. A total of 107,322 people had been evacuated to safe locations and relief camps, while 63,268 livestock had also been shifted.
To prevent animal diseases, 10,214 animals were vaccinated.
He informed that 23 flood relief camps had been set up, housing 12,706 people, including 3,849 men, 4,387 women, 4,433 children, and 37 differently-abled persons. Tent villages had also been established at Sankhi, Doaba, Railway Track, and Head Muhammad Wala, accommodating 1,350 people.
The DC said three meals a day and milk for children were being provided in the camps. Fodder, including dry and green feed, was being distributed for animals.
