Open Menu

Flood Inundate 138 Villages In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Flood inundate 138 villages in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said that a high flood in the River Chenab had inundated 138 villages of Muzaffargarh district so far.

He said rescuing stranded people from low-lying areas and shifting them to safer places was the top priority. Protective embankments were being monitored round the clock, and machinery was deployed immediately wherever weaknesses were reported.

The DC said Rescue 1122, police, civil defense volunteers, irrigation staff, and all administrative officers were active in the field. A total of 107,322 people had been evacuated to safe locations and relief camps, while 63,268 livestock had also been shifted.

To prevent animal diseases, 10,214 animals were vaccinated.

He informed that 23 flood relief camps had been set up, housing 12,706 people, including 3,849 men, 4,387 women, 4,433 children, and 37 differently-abled persons. Tent villages had also been established at Sankhi, Doaba, Railway Track, and Head Muhammad Wala, accommodating 1,350 people.

The DC said three meals a day and milk for children were being provided in the camps. Fodder, including dry and green feed, was being distributed for animals.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan