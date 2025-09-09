District Administration Intensify Inspection Drive In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of public parks and a health facility in the city on Tuesday, directing immediate improvements to public amenities.
The Deputy Commissioner , accompanied by senior officials, visited Shahi Bagh, Parda Bagh Family Park, and Tehsil Gor Khatri Park.
He issued on-the-spot instructions to address cleanliness issues and enhance greenbelts and recreational facilities for citizens.
At the Civil Dispensary in Hussainabad, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed healthcare services and ordered the immediate rectification of any deficiencies to ensure improved patient care.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that providing quality health and recreational facilities is the top priority of the district administration.
He emphasized that these efforts are part of the Chief Minister's good governance agenda, and all departments have been directed to improve performance for the timely resolution of public issues.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search operations conducted to ensure law and order2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews water drainage measures2 minutes ago
-
Flood inundate 138 villages in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
District administration intensify inspection drive in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
BBISE announces result of annual intermediate exam, 91400 students declare successful2 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Railways meets2 minutes ago
-
MNSUA launches dehydration plant facility12 minutes ago
-
Purchase order for sanitation vehicles cancelled in KP12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 465,000 litres Milk, 60,000kg meat12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt raises minimum wage to Rs 40,00012 minutes ago
-
CPO takes notice of violence against domestic worker in Taxila12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews relief, rescue measures12 minutes ago