District administration intensify inspection drive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of public parks and a health facility in the city on Tuesday, directing immediate improvements to public amenities.

The Deputy Commissioner , accompanied by senior officials, visited Shahi Bagh, Parda Bagh Family Park, and Tehsil Gor Khatri Park.

He issued on-the-spot instructions to address cleanliness issues and enhance greenbelts and recreational facilities for citizens.

At the Civil Dispensary in Hussainabad, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed healthcare services and ordered the immediate rectification of any deficiencies to ensure improved patient care.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that providing quality health and recreational facilities is the top priority of the district administration.

He emphasized that these efforts are part of the Chief Minister's good governance agenda, and all departments have been directed to improve performance for the timely resolution of public issues.