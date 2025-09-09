PFA discards 465,000 litres Milk, 60,000kg meat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has dismantled major networks of the adulterated milk and meat mafia, discarding over 465,000 litres of fake milk and 60,000 kilograms of substandard meat in just five weeks.

Since August 1, PFA enforcement teams have registered 313 FIRs across the province, confiscating dozens of vehicles and exposing gangs supplying adulterated products to major cities, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told media on Tuesday that during enforcement operations, more than 50 vehicles used for adulteration and forgery were confiscated. He added that 10 major fake milk networks have been dismantled in Lahore, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, and other cities. A gang supplying 100,000 litres of fake milk daily to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Chakwal has also been apprehended.

He revealed that in Bahawalnagar, the Rauf Bhatti and Maqsood Bhatti groups were exposed for supplying fake milk to Lahore, while mafias in Pakpattan, Chiniot, and Sahiwal were caught channeling adulterated milk to Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. Division-wise, 85 FIRs were registered in Lahore, 78 in Faisalabad, 36 in Gujranwala, 23 in Rawalpindi, 19 in Sahiwal, 24 in Sargodha, 24 in Bahawalpur, 21 in Multan, and 22 in DG Khan, with dozens more in other districts.

The DG said PFA’s enforcement actions have increased by 141 percent compared to previous years. So far in 2025, food safety teams have inspected 897,241 food points, sealed 2,475 outlets, registered 1,324 FIRs, and imposed fines exceeding Rs1.14 billion on 85,940 violators.

He noted that PFA checked 225.5 million litres of milk, discarding 1.18 million litres and registering 361 FIRs, reflecting a 357 percent increase in enforcement. In the meat sector, 15.3 million kilograms were inspected, 700,000 kilograms discarded, 204 shops sealed, and 261 FIRs registered, a 335 percent increase from last year.

The DG said that during recent floods, mafias tried to exploit temporary livestock migration to expand the fake milk supply chain, but PFA’s strict enforcement thwarted their efforts and ensured public protection. He also announced the launch of Phase II of the school Nutrition Program, under which 40 government schools will receive free health screenings and distribution of nutritious lunch boxes for students.

DG Asim Javaid reaffirmed that, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Food Authority is committed to adopting international standards to ensure the supply of safe and quality food to the people of Punjab.