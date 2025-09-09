Purchase order for sanitation vehicles cancelled in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to cancel the previous notification regarding the purchase of sanitation vehicles.

According to the newly issued notification on Tuesday, the procurement of vehicles for the Local Government will now be carried out by the Purchase Committees of the respective Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs).

The notification further states that all purchases must strictly comply with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) rules.

The department has clarified that any violations of these rules will be the sole responsibility of the concerned TMAs.