Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Water Drainage Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner reviews water drainage measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan inspected the Theme Park Society area of Mouza Mohlanwal to review water drainage arrangements after heavy flooding in parts of Raiwind, here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Managing Director WASA, and Assistant Commissioner Raiwind, the Commissioner examined the temporary drainage channel created to divert accumulated floodwater and monitored the functioning of deployed machinery.

She directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to increase the number of dewatering sets in the area and to ensure swift removal of stagnant water. She added that in addition to temporary drains, multiple pumping engines were being utilized at vulnerable points to clear water efficiently.

Commissioner Marryam Khan said that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, immediate drainage of water from all flood-affected localities remains a top priority.

She noted that the CM is personally monitoring the situation to ensure effective relief measures.

She further commended the Raiwind tehsil administration for systematically working to clear waterlogged low-lying areas, stressing that coordinated efforts between local administration and WASA were essential to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, following 112.5 mm of heavy rainfall in Lahore, Commissioner Marryam Khan visited Shadman, Gulberg, Liberty, Gaddafi Stadium, and Zahoor Elahi Road to review drainage and traffic management. Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, she directed WASA and district teams to expedite dewatering and ensure smooth traffic flow. She said all agencies were fully mobilized and would remain in the field until rain-affected areas were cleared.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan