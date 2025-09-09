Commissioner Reviews Water Drainage Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan inspected the Theme Park Society area of Mouza Mohlanwal to review water drainage arrangements after heavy flooding in parts of Raiwind, here on Tuesday.
Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Managing Director WASA, and Assistant Commissioner Raiwind, the Commissioner examined the temporary drainage channel created to divert accumulated floodwater and monitored the functioning of deployed machinery.
She directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to increase the number of dewatering sets in the area and to ensure swift removal of stagnant water. She added that in addition to temporary drains, multiple pumping engines were being utilized at vulnerable points to clear water efficiently.
Commissioner Marryam Khan said that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, immediate drainage of water from all flood-affected localities remains a top priority.
She noted that the CM is personally monitoring the situation to ensure effective relief measures.
She further commended the Raiwind tehsil administration for systematically working to clear waterlogged low-lying areas, stressing that coordinated efforts between local administration and WASA were essential to restore normalcy.
Meanwhile, following 112.5 mm of heavy rainfall in Lahore, Commissioner Marryam Khan visited Shadman, Gulberg, Liberty, Gaddafi Stadium, and Zahoor Elahi Road to review drainage and traffic management. Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, she directed WASA and district teams to expedite dewatering and ensure smooth traffic flow. She said all agencies were fully mobilized and would remain in the field until rain-affected areas were cleared.
