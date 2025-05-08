BBoIT organizes ceremony titled Rising Balcochistan : Youth, Innovation, and opportunities"

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 11:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) organized a ceremony titled Rising Balochistan: Youth, Innovation, and opportunities" chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The event focused on engaging the youth of the province, including students and social media influencers, by highlighting ongoing reforms, development initiatives, and sectoral potential within Balochistan.

In his address, Vice Chairman of BBoIT, Bilal Khan Kakar, emphasized Chief Minister Bugti’s vision of youth inclusion in all government initiatives.

“The youth must be made aware of the province’s development efforts and investment potential so they can contribute actively to Balochistan’s prosperity,” he said. He highlighted BBoIT’s role as a vital bridge between investors and the government.

He also shared promising news, announcing that four major investment groups are set to launch projects in Balochistan, covering areas such as an LPG terminal, coastal development, shrimp farming, and IT ventures.

Touching upon national security, Kakar condemned Indian aggression, affirming that the people of Balochistan stand united in defending Pakistan against any threat.

Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS, discussed the transformative role of artificial intelligence and shared insights on institutional performance and challenges. Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon, CEO of BBoIT, presented detailed information on investment opportunities across various sectors and highlighted the incentives and facilities offered by the government.

