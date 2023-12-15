Open Menu

Bed-sheet Being Changed In Hospitals Daily To Improve Hygiene: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Bed-sheet being changed in hospitals daily to improve hygiene: minister

In a bid to enhance hygiene standards in public sector hospitals, the Punjab government has mandated daily replacement of bedsheets in the public sector hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) In a bid to enhance hygiene standards in public sector hospitals, the Punjab government has mandated daily replacement of bedsheets in the public sector hospitals.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir announced initiation of the 'three-colour bedsheets system' during a monthly performance review meeting, held for tehsil headquarters hospitals on Friday.

Starting on January 1, 2024, the district headquarters hospitals would employ bedsheets of three different colors, with a similar system introduced in tehsil headquarters hospitals from January 15. Dr. Nasir emphasised that a daily schedule would be prescribed for the use of different-colored bedsheets on all hospital beds.

The district headquarters hospitals will receive seven bedsheets per bed, each in three colors. Disposable bed sheets will be utilised in emergency wards, ensuring a new sheet for every patient.

Dr. Nasir ordered for continuous operation of X-ray rooms and laboratories in tehsil headquarters hospitals, even at nighttime.

He assured that budget allocations for hospital revamping were secured, with completion expected within a month.

Highlighting the importance of patient-centric care, Dr. Nasir urged medical superintendents to conduct regular rounds for firsthand insights into patient issues and daily operations. He promised availability of ample medicines and equipment in government hospitals and urged doctors to serve with passion.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan stressed installation of alternative electricity connections at tehsil headquarters hospitals. He emphasised that the Health Department staff should adhere to principles of patient care, comfort, and service.

During the meeting, Special Secretary Health Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Khizr Afzal and Rashid Irshad, DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal, and DG Drugs Muhammad Sohail participated, collectively affirming the commitment to improving healthcare services in the region.

More Stories From Pakistan