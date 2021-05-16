UrduPoint.com
Begum Nasim Wali Dies At Age Of 85, Funeral At Wali Bagh Charsadda At 6p.m.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Begum Nasim Wali dies at age of 85, funeral at Wali Bagh Charsadda at 6p.m.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Veteran politician and former Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Begum Nasim Wali Khan died due to protected illness in Charsadda district on Sunday.

She was 85. Her funeral prayer would be offered at Wali Bagh Charsadda at 6p.m. today.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Federal and Provincial Ministers and parliamentarians besides members of the civil society condoled the sad demise of the veteran politician.

They prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Nasim Wali Khan was born in 1933 in Mardan and was married to former politician and President of ANP Abdul Wali Khan in 1954.

She was the mother of Sangeen Wali Khan (late) and Dr Gulalai Wali Khan as well as step-mother of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. She was the sister of former Federal Minister, Azam Khan Hoti and paternal aunt of Member National Assembly and former CM KP Haider Hoti.

Served as President of ANP and MPA several times, Nasim Wali Khan had also served as parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party in Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She had also formed his own faction ANP-Wali after developing differences with ANP leadership.

She actively participated in politics after the death of his husband Abdul Wali Khan.

She advocated for peace, democracy and rights of poorer and Pakhtoons and her opinions in politics was heard in ANP.

