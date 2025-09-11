‘Quaid-e-Azam's 77th Death Anniversary Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The 77th death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed on Thursday, who died on Sept 11,1948, with reverence and national spirit.
Ceremonies were organised across the country, including Sargodha, by various organisations to pay rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.
Special editions were published by newspapers highlighting Jinnah’s services and vision, while the day began with prayers in mosques for the salvation of his soul.
Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, held events shedding light on Quaid-e-Azam’s life, leadership, and sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor (retd) Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabbasum said, “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s struggle and unwavering commitment to principles continue to inspire generations. "It is our duty to uphold the values and stood for to strengthen Pakistan," he added.
