SCCI conducts training to empower Sialkot exporters

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Faizan Akbar, Chairman of the Departmental Committee on SME Training at the Sialkot Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), successfully led the third day of the ongoing five-day “Basic Media

Marketing Course” aimed at equipping local exporters with essential marketing skills.

This specialized training programme is designed to provide exporters with practical knowledge in digital media strategies, effective social media engagement, and modern marketing techniques.

The course seeks to enhance international visibility, strengthen global outreach, and ensure Sialkot’s exporters remain competitive in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.

The initiative underscores SCCI’s commitment to capacity building and professional development within Sialkot’s export community, known worldwide for its strong contributions to global trade.