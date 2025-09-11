SCCI Conducts Training To Empower Sialkot Exporters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Faizan Akbar, Chairman of the Departmental Committee on SME Training at the Sialkot Chamber
of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), successfully led the third day of the ongoing five-day “Basic Media
Marketing Course” aimed at equipping local exporters with essential marketing skills.
This specialized training programme is designed to provide exporters with practical knowledge in digital media strategies, effective social media engagement, and modern marketing techniques.
The course seeks to enhance international visibility, strengthen global outreach, and ensure Sialkot’s exporters remain competitive in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.
The initiative underscores SCCI’s commitment to capacity building and professional development within Sialkot’s export community, known worldwide for its strong contributions to global trade.
Recent Stories
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI conducts training to empower Sialkot exporters7 minutes ago
-
Business community shoulder to shoulder with DHA in dengue eradication7 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on upcoming Cervical Cancer held at Nawabshah17 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams continues efforts to shift flood affected people17 minutes ago
-
District administration inspects flood damaged homes on Warsak road17 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 234,800 cusecs water17 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi reports 17 new dengue cases, 21 more hospitalized17 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp for students organized in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital27 minutes ago
-
SIEHS-1122 deploys mobile medical units in Matiari, Hala, Bhanot to aid rain-hit people27 minutes ago
-
14 injured in land dispute between family members47 minutes ago
-
Over 2.2 million people evacuated from flood-hit Punjab: Rescue chief57 minutes ago
-
BISE DIKhan orders scrutiny of exam papers following complaints57 minutes ago