Digital Youth Hub provides complete merit-based opportunities to youth: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that digital youth hub initiative provides complete merit-based opportunities to youth besides empowering them to grow, explore and lead their future.

Speaking at Kinnaird College for Women University here on Thursday, he said that youngsters must register themselves on digital youth hub platform to benefit from this unique initiative. He said "Digital youth hub is a artificial intelligence-based platform and it provides proper guidance to youth in line with their provided data whether they need any further academic courses besides telling them about available scholarships as well."

Opportunities were also emerging due to natural calamities, he said and added that green economy had changed into multi trillion Dollar industry from multi-billion dollar industry.

He further said that country's e-sports federation would be launched in next one and half months. He said that e-sports policy would also be launched and it was not only about sports and game development was also part of it.

Rana Mashhood said that Pakistani youngsters were proving their mettle in game development.

He said that e-sports arenas were also being created besides providing ethical training so that youth could gain maximum benefit from sports industry.

He said that country's first national adolescent and youth policy would be launched in next two to three months, providing a complete way forward to youth.

He said, "Punjab Educational Endowment Fund provides funding to the talented and deserving students and till now 500,000 students have benefited from it."

Prime Minister's Youth Programme chairman said that children must respect their parents and teachers to become successful.

He said that unfortunately an attempt was made to enforce 5th generation war in the country which was all about spreading disappointment.

He said that Indian aggression was responded in a befitting manner by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

He said, "World has seen Pakistan's strength and talent during Indian aggression."

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that it was a high time that youngsters become sincere to themselves and focus on their goals.

He said that today on death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah there was a need to make a pledge that Quaid's motto 'unity faith and discipline' would be implemented in our lives in letter and spirit.

Prime Minister youth programme was providing conducive environment to girls to excel in all fields of life.

He said that the incumbent government was making all out efforts for stable and prosperous Pakistan besides empowering youth.

Kinnard College Principal Prof Dr Irum Anjum gave a souvenir to Prime Minister's Youth Programme chairman.

Special Representative to Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rizwan Anwar and Special Representative to Prime Minister's Youth Programme Maha Jamil also spoke on the occasion.