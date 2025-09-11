Open Menu

Sialkot University To Host Workshop On AI Use In Teaching

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Sialkot University to host workshop on AI use in teaching

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The University of Sialkot, in collaboration with Hailey College of Commerce (University of the Punjab) and Stillman College, USA, will hold a workshop titled “Future-Proofing Teaching: Integrating Cognitive Science & AI for Educational Impact.”

The workshop will be held on Friday, Sept 12, 2025, at the I.T. Lab, Iqbal Building, University of Sialkot. Designed to empower educators with research-driven tools and approaches, the event aims to bridge the gap between cognitive science, pedagogical innovation, and artificial intelligence.

Objectives of the workshop include:

Introducing participants to science-based teaching strategies that enhance student engagement.

Exploring practical applications of AI tools to improve instructional quality.

Fostering an integrated approach where educational technology complements traditional teaching.

Encouraging participants to develop personalised action plans for long-term classroom innovation.

This transformative workshop is especially relevant for university faculty, education professionals, and curriculum developers who are committed to staying at the forefront of educational excellence.

