PO Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender, wanted in a murder case to Jhawarian Police.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the Jhawarian police had arrested PO Taimoor Waseem. Further investigation was underway.
