Open Menu

Youth Empowerment Essential To Counter Internal, External Threats: Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Youth empowerment essential to counter internal, external threats: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has stressed the importance of youth empowerment and national unity to counter internal and external threats to Pakistan.

Reflecting on the history of youth-focused policies, he credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for introducing Pakistan's first youth policy, which laid the foundation for investing in the country’s future through education and innovation.

Addressing an interactive session with students of youth development and leadership here at Lahore College for Women University on Thursday, Rana Mashhood stated that empowering the youth through education is the only sustainable path to ensure Pakistan's global advancement. Under the Youth Policy, several programs were launched to encourage development across various sectors.

Touching on Pakistan's growing role in the freelancing industry, Rana Mashhood said that the distribution of laptops and other gadgets has helped the youth excel in the digital world, placing Pakistan 4th globally in freelancing.

He warned of the ongoing fifth-generation warfare, which, according to him, aims to create frustration and division within the country. Citing recent political turmoil and attacks on state institutions, he accused India of attempting to exploit Pakistan's internal instability. However, he lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their brave and united response, which thwarted any aggressive attempts and ensured national security.

In closing, Rana Mashhood urged all youth to register on the Digital Youth Hub, a comprehensive platform designed to offer support, resources and opportunities across education, freelancing, innovation and employment. “Strong youth mean a strong Pakistan,” he declared, encouraging the younger generation to work hard and build successful futures, as their achievements will shape the country’s destiny.

Recent Stories

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

8 minutes ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

41 minutes ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

56 minutes ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

2 hours ago
 UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL ..

UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

4 hours ago
 Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people ..

Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan