Youth empowerment essential to counter internal, external threats: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has stressed the importance of youth empowerment and national unity to counter internal and external threats to Pakistan.

Reflecting on the history of youth-focused policies, he credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for introducing Pakistan's first youth policy, which laid the foundation for investing in the country’s future through education and innovation.

Addressing an interactive session with students of youth development and leadership here at Lahore College for Women University on Thursday, Rana Mashhood stated that empowering the youth through education is the only sustainable path to ensure Pakistan's global advancement. Under the Youth Policy, several programs were launched to encourage development across various sectors.

Touching on Pakistan's growing role in the freelancing industry, Rana Mashhood said that the distribution of laptops and other gadgets has helped the youth excel in the digital world, placing Pakistan 4th globally in freelancing.

He warned of the ongoing fifth-generation warfare, which, according to him, aims to create frustration and division within the country. Citing recent political turmoil and attacks on state institutions, he accused India of attempting to exploit Pakistan's internal instability. However, he lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their brave and united response, which thwarted any aggressive attempts and ensured national security.

In closing, Rana Mashhood urged all youth to register on the Digital Youth Hub, a comprehensive platform designed to offer support, resources and opportunities across education, freelancing, innovation and employment. “Strong youth mean a strong Pakistan,” he declared, encouraging the younger generation to work hard and build successful futures, as their achievements will shape the country’s destiny.