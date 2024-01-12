Open Menu

BHC Upholds Tribunal’s Decision On Sardar Akhtar Mengal Nomination Papers

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 11:41 PM

BHC upholds tribunal’s decision on Sardar Akhtar Mengal nomination papers

The Balochistan High Court on Friday rejected the appeal against the nomination paper of Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Balochistan High Court on Friday rejected the appeal against the nomination paper of Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Mir Yasir Muhammad Zai had filed the application with the Balochistan High Court against the decision of the Election Tribunal, challenging the tribunal's decision based on Iqama (working permit) and an FIR.

A division bench of the BHC comprising Justice Rozi Khan Kakar and Justice Ijaz Swatai upholding the decision of the Election Tribunal rejected the plea.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Akhtar Mengal FIR Court

Recent Stories

National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

6 minutes ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

10 minutes ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

6 minutes ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

7 minutes ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

6 minutes ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

6 minutes ago
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

4 minutes ago
 US banks report mixed results, see consumers as st ..

US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy

7 minutes ago
 France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

7 minutes ago
 US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium ter ..

US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term

7 minutes ago
 Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with e ..

Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges

4 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan