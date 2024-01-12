BHC upholds tribunal’s decision on Sardar Akhtar Mengal nomination papers

The Balochistan High Court on Friday rejected the appeal against the nomination paper of Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Balochistan High Court on Friday rejected the appeal against the nomination paper of Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Mir Yasir Muhammad Zai had filed the application with the Balochistan High Court against the decision of the Election Tribunal, challenging the tribunal's decision based on Iqama (working permit) and an FIR.

A division bench of the BHC comprising Justice Rozi Khan Kakar and Justice Ijaz Swatai upholding the decision of the Election Tribunal rejected the plea.