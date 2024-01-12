BHC Upholds Tribunal’s Decision On Sardar Akhtar Mengal Nomination Papers
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 11:41 PM
The Balochistan High Court on Friday rejected the appeal against the nomination paper of Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Balochistan High Court on Friday rejected the appeal against the nomination paper of Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.
Mir Yasir Muhammad Zai had filed the application with the Balochistan High Court against the decision of the Election Tribunal, challenging the tribunal's decision based on Iqama (working permit) and an FIR.
A division bench of the BHC comprising Justice Rozi Khan Kakar and Justice Ijaz Swatai upholding the decision of the Election Tribunal rejected the plea.
Recent Stories
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder
US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National polio immunization campaign concludes6 minutes ago
-
Three die as fire erupts in house6 minutes ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police6 minutes ago
-
Tarar dispels internal party discrepancy rumors4 minutes ago
-
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges4 minutes ago
-
AC gives Rs 45,000 for installation of electrical wiring for Public Library Kalat4 minutes ago
-
Successive US leaders upheld Kashmiris self-determination right: Dr. Fai2 minutes ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police2 minutes ago
-
Healthy activities continue to highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor2 minutes ago
-
Kidnapping turns out to be money-extorting drama2 minutes ago
-
Saudi minister announces operational start of this year's Hajj season2 minutes ago
-
Woman’s body found2 minutes ago