Biggest Welfare 'Ehsaas' Program's Scope To Be Further Expand: Spokesperson Muzammil Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Finance Ministry spokesperson Muzammil Aslam Tuesday said that that country's biggest ever welfare Ehsaas program's scope would be further expanded to meet the basic necessities of deserving segment of society and to end poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Finance Ministry spokesperson Muzammil Aslam Tuesday said that that country's biggest ever welfare Ehsaas program's scope would be further expanded to meet the basic necessities of deserving segment of society and to end poverty.

"Ehsaas programme is a progress towards making Pakistan a welfare state", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

This programme was reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of bringing prosperity and improving the living standards of the poor at the grassroots level, he added.

He said his government is reaching out to every deserving family in the country to help oppressed and destitute class by extending financial assistance under Ehsaas program.

Muzammil also expressed his confidence that economic indicators are improving in the country due to the prudent policies of the government.

He said the government fully realizes about problem faced by people due to inflation, adding that measures are being taken to tackle the situation.

He said that Pakistan was still doing much better than many other countries, adding, overnight things can not be changed it will take time.

He said that Universal health coverage programme would contribute to poverty alleviation besides improving access to indoor health services and reduction of financial barriers to access quality health service.

Universal Health Coverage and Health Card is a step in the right direction, he said, adding, Sehat Insaf Card system is very comprehensive and is being monitored in real time by NADRA with a transparent manners.

