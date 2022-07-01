UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested; Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Bike lifter arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazaar Police Station managed to net an accused namely Shehzad who was a bike lifter, street criminal and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter and street criminal.

He also directed the police officers to accelerate the ongoing operations against car and bike lifters and street criminals.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Criminals From

More Stories From Pakistan

