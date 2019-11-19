Biker killed, sibling injured in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed while his brother sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) -:A motorcyclist was killed while his brother sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said a man, Faryad and his brother Shehbaz were riding a motorcycle when another speeding bike collided with them near Bypass Sadhar at Jhang road.

Consequently, Faryad received serious injuries and died on the spot while his brother Shehbaz was shifted to hospital for treatment. The police took body into its custody and started investigation.