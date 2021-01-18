Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Bilal Ghaffar on Monday has been nominated as PTI's Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Bilal Ghaffar on Monday has been nominated as PTI's Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly.

PTI Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh on the directives of the PTI's Chief Organizer has also written a letter to the Speaker Sindh Assmbly to this effect.

Haleem Adil Shaikh has also sent his resignation as PTI Parliamentary Leader in PA to the Speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has already nominated Haleem Adil Shaikh as an Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Bilal Ghaffar now has been nominated as a parliamentary party leader in the assembly.