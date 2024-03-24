Bilal Yasin Reviews Quality Of Essential Items In Ramazan Bazaars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin on Sunday visited different Ramazan bazaars, marts and factories and reviewed the prices and quality of essential items.
According to official sources here, the minister reviewed the quality and prices of food items in China Scheme and Sabzazar Ramazan markets and took feedback from the citizens present in the market.
Bilal Yasin said that good quality food items at fixed prices were available to citizens in Ramazan bazaars.
Increasing the supply of essential commodities helped bring down the prices, and this is a permanent process that would continue, he added.
The minister said that the sale of low-cost and quality items was being ensured in the Ramazan bazaars across the province.
The food minister also visited leading marts and food factories in Shadman and Gulberg areas where 2 marts were heavily fined for violating laws while huge quantities of substandard oil and spices were discarded on the spot. Bilal Yasin ordered the administration that strict action against adulteration mafia was necessary and all resources must be utilised for this cause. Bilal Yasin said, "Action has been taken on the presence of substandard and expired items in the marts and the administration should ensure that defective, expired and adulterated items are not sold in the markets." Bilal Yasin said that those playing with the health of innocent people deserve no leniency.
