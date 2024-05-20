Bilawal Expresses Condolence Over Tragic Death Of Irani President
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed condolence over tragic death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.
He conveyed sympathies to the Iranian people over the loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their colleagues, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat
"This tragic incident has saddened every Pakistani, and we stand in solidarity with our Iranian brothers and sisters in their time of grief," he said.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Bilawal Bhutto added.
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehr-e-Khomoshan authority to be expanded to districts: minister3 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held12 minutes ago
-
Case registered against 10 outlaws for allegedly torturing Assistant Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles demise of Iranian President, FM in helicopter crash13 minutes ago
-
CM KP condoles death of Iran's President in helicopter crash13 minutes ago
-
69 meters disconnected on gas theft13 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to increase employment provision for women22 minutes ago
-
One student die, another five sustain injuries as shed in a school collapses22 minutes ago
-
10-day theatre festival to start from May 27 at Alhamra23 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Press Club hosts journalist’s children competition in speeches, patriotic songs23 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases31 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM calls on COAS, lauds Pakistan Army's role in regional peace, stability42 minutes ago