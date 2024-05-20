Open Menu

Bilawal Expresses Condolence Over Tragic Death Of Irani President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed condolence over tragic death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.

He conveyed sympathies to the Iranian people over the loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their colleagues, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat

"This tragic incident has saddened every Pakistani, and we stand in solidarity with our Iranian brothers and sisters in their time of grief," he said.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Bilawal Bhutto added.

