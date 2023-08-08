Open Menu

Bilawal Inaugurates 200 Bed Children's Hospital In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in Sukkur

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated a 200-bed children's hospital under the Sindh Institute of Child Health here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated a 200-bed children's hospital under the Sindh Institute of Child Health here on Tuesday.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Investment Syed Feroz Shah, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Provincial Ministers including Syed Nasir Shah, Azra Peechuho, MNAs including Noman islam Sheikh, Dr Nafeesa Shah, ex-CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, MPAs and other officers were also present.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the OPD Block, Emergency Department and Diagnostic Lab of the Children's Hospital built with the cooperation of South Korea and handed over the keys of two ambulances for children to the administration of the Children's Hospital.

Dr Syed Jamal Raza and Dr Dabir gave briefings regarding Children's Hospital

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Qaim Ali Shah Water Arslan Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Nasir South Korea Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to digitali ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to digitalize its legal branch for proper ..

4 minutes ago
 PM's coordinator reviews Lahore's cleanliness situ ..

PM's coordinator reviews Lahore's cleanliness situation

4 minutes ago
 PM breaks ground for Rawalpindi Ring Road, widenin ..

PM breaks ground for Rawalpindi Ring Road, widening of Islamabad Expressway

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

20 minutes ago
 Woman poisoned to death

Woman poisoned to death

20 minutes ago
 Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NT ..

Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NTC

11 minutes ago
Seminary student tortured to death

Seminary student tortured to death

18 minutes ago
 KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of K ..

KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of KU Medical College

11 minutes ago
 Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

18 minutes ago
 PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 10 ..

PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 100,000 tube-wells solarisation

18 minutes ago
 World University Games end with breathtaking closi ..

World University Games end with breathtaking closing ceremony

18 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of ..

DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of mines

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan