SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated a 200-bed children's hospital under the Sindh Institute of Child Health here on Tuesday.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Investment Syed Feroz Shah, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Provincial Ministers including Syed Nasir Shah, Azra Peechuho, MNAs including Noman islam Sheikh, Dr Nafeesa Shah, ex-CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, MPAs and other officers were also present.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the OPD Block, Emergency Department and Diagnostic Lab of the Children's Hospital built with the cooperation of South Korea and handed over the keys of two ambulances for children to the administration of the Children's Hospital.

Dr Syed Jamal Raza and Dr Dabir gave briefings regarding Children's Hospital