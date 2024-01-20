Birth Anniversary Of Eminent Poet, Columnist Jamiluddin Aali Observed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Birth anniversary of eminent poet, lyricist, columnist, creator of several popular national songs including “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan” Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was observed on Saturday.
Called "Aali Ji" by many of his compatriots, was a banker by profession and owing to his literary pursuits also remained associated with Anjuman Tarraqi- e-Urdu Pakistan for 50 long years, since 1962 to 2012.
His contribution towards promotion of urdu and establishment of Urdu University in the country, a dream and mission of Baba-e-Urdu (Maulana Abdul Haq), is also duly acknowledged by many.
One of the longest poems in Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several, Nazms and Ghazals contributed by him to the Urdu poetry.
Jamiluddin Aali died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015 and was laid to rest in Karachi.
