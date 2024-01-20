Open Menu

Birth Anniversary Of Eminent Poet, Columnist Jamiluddin Aali Observed

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Birth anniversary of eminent poet, columnist Jamiluddin Aali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Birth anniversary of eminent poet, lyricist, columnist, creator of several popular national songs including “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan” Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was observed on Saturday.

Called "Aali Ji" by many of his compatriots, was a banker by profession and owing to his literary pursuits also remained associated with Anjuman Tarraqi- e-Urdu Pakistan for 50 long years, since 1962 to 2012.

His contribution towards promotion of urdu and establishment of Urdu University in the country, a dream and mission of Baba-e-Urdu (Maulana Abdul Haq), is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several, Nazms and Ghazals contributed by him to the Urdu poetry.

Jamiluddin Aali died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015 and was laid to rest in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Jamiluddin Aali Died Anjuman November 2015 Federal Urdu University

Recent Stories

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

1 hour ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

1 hour ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

2 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

7 hours ago
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

20 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

20 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

21 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

22 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

23 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan