Birth Anniversary Of Hazrat Imam Hassan RA Observed In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 03:43 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA), the grandson of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUP) and son of Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed in Sukkur with religious zeal and fervor. The day began with recitation of the Holy Quran at Sehr in towns and cities through out the country.

Ulema, Waezeen and Zakreen, while addressing the Mahafil-e-Milad, conferences, seminars and other festive gatherings, highlighted the pious character of Imam Hassan (RA) in great detail.

Processions were also being taken out in Rohri, Kandhra, Babarlio, Kot Diji and other areas to pay tribute to the elder grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, the Ulema and religious scholars highlighted the role of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA) for the cause of islam and efforts which was made by him for the unity of masses at that time.

The kuniyyat of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA) is Abu Muhammad and renowned title is Mujtaba.

He was born on 15th of Ramzan-ul-Mubarik, 3 Hijrah and according to some in 2 Hijrah (624 AD) in Medina. The grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught humanity a practical lesson, to live in peace, which is a key to success in this world and hereafter. Imam Hassan (AS) married Umm Ishaq bint Talha, Hafsa bint 'Abd al-Rahman Abu Bakr, Hind bint Suhayl, `Amru, and Ju'da bint al-Ash'ath Qays. Imam's wife Ja'dah, the daughter of Ash'ath poisoned him which affected his liver.

