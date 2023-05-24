UrduPoint.com

BISE Organizes Rally To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) rallied to express solidarity with armed forces and to pay respect to martyrs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) rallied to express solidarity with armed forces and to pay respect to martyrs.

Led by BISE Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Secretary Khurram Qureshi, the rally was attended among others by Employees Welfare Association president Malik Nisar and Secretary Sheikh Imran Hussain besides a good number of staffers.

Addressing the participants, Qasim said the nation stood by the armed forces and was ready to spill the blood. Where they drop their perspiration.

Khurram informed that the entire nation condemned the rioters who attacked military and civilian buildings and installations on May 9.

