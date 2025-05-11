BISE To Conduct Examinations From Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) will conduct examinations of Matric (First Annual) and Intermediate (Second Part) from May 12.
According to an official press release issued here, earlier date sheet for examinations of Matric (First Annual) and Intermediate (Second Part) was rescheduled due to public holidays at educational institutions on May 7 and 9 announced by the Punjab government.
“Now all candidates will appear at examinations centers from May 12,” it said. “Examinations of Matric (First Annual 2025) and Intermediate (Second Party-First Annual 2025) will be held from 12th May 2025,” the BISE officials said.
It concluded that the candidates would appear in examinations of papers of Intermediate (Second Part-First Annual 2025) including Biology and Mathematics.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Victory over enemy a testament to national unity, sacrifice, and visionary leadership: Azma Bokhari23 seconds ago
-
PMML rally celebrates victory against India26 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates historic victory of Pak army29 seconds ago
-
BISE to conduct examinations from tomorrow30 seconds ago
-
WASA observes Youm-e-Tashakur32 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad launches national flag campaign to promote unity & patriotism10 minutes ago
-
Two members of gang involved in street crimes apprehended10 minutes ago
-
Short circuit sparks fire at BBH11 minutes ago
-
Khyber Eye Foundation makes remarkable achievements in last two years20 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces support for sportsmen, athletes; Boxer Waseem awarded Rs 100 mln20 minutes ago
-
Nathiagali rally demonstrates unity against Indian aggression20 minutes ago
-
Seminar in Abbottabad emphasizes solidarity, national defense20 minutes ago