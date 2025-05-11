Open Menu

BISE To Conduct Examinations From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) will conduct examinations of Matric (First Annual) and Intermediate (Second Part) from May 12.

According to an official press release issued here, earlier date sheet for examinations of Matric (First Annual) and Intermediate (Second Part) was rescheduled due to public holidays at educational institutions on May 7 and 9 announced by the Punjab government.

“Now all candidates will appear at examinations centers from May 12,” it said. “Examinations of Matric (First Annual 2025) and Intermediate (Second Party-First Annual 2025) will be held from 12th May 2025,” the BISE officials said.

It concluded that the candidates would appear in examinations of papers of Intermediate (Second Part-First Annual 2025) including Biology and Mathematics.

