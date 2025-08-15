Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements Made For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA)

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Tank police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) across the district.

According to police spokesman District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah conducted a detailed inspection of the central procession routes, security checkpoints, barricades, and aerial surveillance systems in the Gara Baloch area on Friday.

DSP City Circle Pervez Shah also accompanied the DPO during the inspection. DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah reviewed the walk-through gates, metal detectors, and security check posts set up at all entry and exit points of the procession and issued strict instructions to the deployed personnel to ensure thorough screening of all individuals and belongings.

He emphasized that no one should be allowed entry without proper checking and that suspicious individuals should be closely monitored.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that under the security plan, district police, elite force, and the bomb disposal squad were present along the procession routes at all times.

He added that snipers and advanced search teams had been deployed on nearby buildings.

He added that the procession was monitored through aerial surveillance using drone cameras, and all activities were continuously observed from the central control room.

APP/slm

