Foolproof Security Arrangements Made For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA)
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Tank police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) across the district.
According to police spokesman District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah conducted a detailed inspection of the central procession routes, security checkpoints, barricades, and aerial surveillance systems in the Gara Baloch area on Friday.
DSP City Circle Pervez Shah also accompanied the DPO during the inspection. DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah reviewed the walk-through gates, metal detectors, and security check posts set up at all entry and exit points of the procession and issued strict instructions to the deployed personnel to ensure thorough screening of all individuals and belongings.
He emphasized that no one should be allowed entry without proper checking and that suspicious individuals should be closely monitored.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that under the security plan, district police, elite force, and the bomb disposal squad were present along the procession routes at all times.
He added that snipers and advanced search teams had been deployed on nearby buildings.
He added that the procession was monitored through aerial surveillance using drone cameras, and all activities were continuously observed from the central control room.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AI technician escapes leaving equipment behind,case registered2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls on Chairman Senate, development, unity, welfare issues discussed2 minutes ago
-
Cloudburst and heavy rains claim 13 lives, dozens missing in Mansehra District2 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA)2 minutes ago
-
Young woman from AJK earns pride of Pakistan award12 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attacks on police stations, check posts in KP12 minutes ago
-
10 power thieves netted12 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over losses in torrential rains, orders immediate relief12 minutes ago
-
Three burnt due to gas leakage12 minutes ago
-
Govt orders single-point power supply for All SEZs, industrial estates12 minutes ago
-
BISE to declare grade-9th result on Aug 2012 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman to launch Awami Khidmat program from Multan next week22 minutes ago