Cloudburst And Heavy Rains Claim 13 Lives, Dozens Missing In Mansehra District

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least 13 people have lost their lives, while 26 to 27 remain missing, after a cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides in various parts of Mansehra District. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with 12 individuals saved so far.

According to details, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Battal, in Dheri Haleem, a cloudburst destroyed six houses, sweeping away 26–27 people along with livestock. Nine bodies including six men, two women, and one child were later recovered from the jurisdiction of Police Station Shamlai in Batgram. The search for the remaining missing persons continues.

In Baisia Katha, under Police Station Balakot, a Mehran car was swept away by floodwaters, killing two people. Four others trapped in the vehicle were rescued alive.

In Khair Abad, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Garhi Habibullah, a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, claiming the lives of a mother and daughter.

A young girl was rescued from the debris.

Rescue operations have also been carried out in other affected areas. On August 14, 2025, in Lake Samahk Sar, Police Station Naran jurisdiction, seven stranded tourists were rescued after being trapped by heavy rain. In Batrassi, landslides blocked roads, but Mansehra Police, in coordination with other departments and locals, promptly cleared the route and restored traffic.

Similar quick responses were reported in the jurisdictions of Police Stations Nawazabad and Naran, where landslides had blocked key roads. Joint efforts by police, administrative teams, and residents ensured that traffic was restored.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid rivers and streams, and immediately report any emergency to the police.

