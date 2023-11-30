Open Menu

BISP Abbottabad Releases Last Three-month Installment To Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 06:13 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Abbottabad district Thursday disbursed the last three months' installment of year 2023 to the eligible women in the district.

According to the details, the BISP has notified that their three-month installment for the period of October to December 2023, amounting to Rs. 8,500 that has been successfully transferred to their respective bank accounts.

The funds can be conveniently collected from the designated agents and vendors associated with Bank Alfalah.

BISP regional office also directed the beneficiaries to must obtain the recipients when withdrawing the allocated amount. In the event of any discrepancy or concern, individuals were urged to report immediately to the provided contact numbers for swift resolution.

This initiative aims to ensure the transparent and efficient disbursement of financial assistance to deserving beneficiaries. The Benazir Income Support Program continues to play a vital role in providing crucial financial support to eligible women, contributing to their economic well-being.

The administration encourages all eligible beneficiaries to promptly collect their entitlements and emphasizes the importance of reporting any issues to the designated authorities including Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Program Shah Zaman Colony Abbottabad, contact No. 0992-341260 while for Havelian Tehsil contact: 0992-813294 and for Tehsil Lora contact on landline number 0992-464070 for timely resolution.

More Stories From Pakistan