Open Menu

BISP Chairman Vows Zero Tolerance For Illegal Deductions In Benazir Kafalat Program

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 06:02 PM

BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal deductions in Benazir Kafalat program

The Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Tuesday said that any unlawful deduction from the stipends given to beneficiaries of the Benezir Kafalat program would not be accepted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Tuesday said that any unlawful deduction from the stipends given to beneficiaries of the Benezir Kafalat program would not be accepted.

He said this while chairing a meeting subsequent to his visit to the Kafalat Funds Disbursement Center and the BISP Center in Karachi. The meeting was attended by BISP board members Dr. Qaiser Bengali, Haris Ghazdar, DG NSER Naveed Akbar, DG Sindh Riaz Soomro, DG (MCO) Zulfiqar Sheikh, and other officials. The meeting centered on contemplating various suggestions for the future direction of BISP.

Dr. Saqib emphasized that forthcoming discussions would delve into enhancing the payment system's transparency for registered beneficiaries, aiming to curb any deductions. The new proposed model intends to involve more than 15 banks in the Benazir Kafalat program to ensure transparent transactions.

He further highlighted the significance of BISP as the country's largest social security program, advocating for training programs to enhance the performance of departmental staff and officers.

During the meeting, DG (NSER) Naveed Akbar provided an overview of sponsorship, developmental programs, and the dynamic registry procedure.

He mentioned that roughly 6 million individuals nationwide underwent surveys through Dynamic Registration Centers. Additionally, efforts are underway to expand the distribution of scholarships to registered women and involve more banks alongside the existing partners.

Director General BISP Sindh, Riaz Soomro, disclosed that over 2300,000 deserving women in Sindh are being aided financially under the Kafalat program, with approximately 174,000 beneficiaries in Karachi alone. Presently, 138 BISP offices and 138 dynamic registration centers operate in Sindh.

Furthermore, Chairperson Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib addressed BISP employees at Jamia Masjid Quba, Saddar, Karachi, emphasizing the importance of serving needy women and the collective responsibility to elevate BISP as the country's premier institution. He urged employees to discharge their duties with honesty and a spirit of sacrifice.

Dr. Amjad Saqib also inspected a private bank's retailers handling quarterly installments in Saddar area and directed concerned officers to increase the number of agents due to a shortage.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Visit Bank Saddar Women Mosque From Million

Recent Stories

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

7 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

7 minutes ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

7 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo shares open higher

3 minutes ago
 RPO to hold online open court on 13th

RPO to hold online open court on 13th

7 minutes ago
 Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased ve ..

Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased verdict about IIOJK

7 minutes ago
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

10 minutes ago
 SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

30 minutes ago
 KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal ..

KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal areas

10 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

50 minutes ago
 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships comm ..

9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships commence

10 minutes ago
 Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan