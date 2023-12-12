BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal deductions in Benazir Kafalat program

The Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Tuesday said that any unlawful deduction from the stipends given to beneficiaries of the Benezir Kafalat program would not be accepted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Tuesday said that any unlawful deduction from the stipends given to beneficiaries of the Benezir Kafalat program would not be accepted.

He said this while chairing a meeting subsequent to his visit to the Kafalat Funds Disbursement Center and the BISP Center in Karachi. The meeting was attended by BISP board members Dr. Qaiser Bengali, Haris Ghazdar, DG NSER Naveed Akbar, DG Sindh Riaz Soomro, DG (MCO) Zulfiqar Sheikh, and other officials. The meeting centered on contemplating various suggestions for the future direction of BISP.

Dr. Saqib emphasized that forthcoming discussions would delve into enhancing the payment system's transparency for registered beneficiaries, aiming to curb any deductions. The new proposed model intends to involve more than 15 banks in the Benazir Kafalat program to ensure transparent transactions.

He further highlighted the significance of BISP as the country's largest social security program, advocating for training programs to enhance the performance of departmental staff and officers.

During the meeting, DG (NSER) Naveed Akbar provided an overview of sponsorship, developmental programs, and the dynamic registry procedure.

He mentioned that roughly 6 million individuals nationwide underwent surveys through Dynamic Registration Centers. Additionally, efforts are underway to expand the distribution of scholarships to registered women and involve more banks alongside the existing partners.

Director General BISP Sindh, Riaz Soomro, disclosed that over 2300,000 deserving women in Sindh are being aided financially under the Kafalat program, with approximately 174,000 beneficiaries in Karachi alone. Presently, 138 BISP offices and 138 dynamic registration centers operate in Sindh.

Furthermore, Chairperson Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib addressed BISP employees at Jamia Masjid Quba, Saddar, Karachi, emphasizing the importance of serving needy women and the collective responsibility to elevate BISP as the country's premier institution. He urged employees to discharge their duties with honesty and a spirit of sacrifice.

Dr. Amjad Saqib also inspected a private bank's retailers handling quarterly installments in Saddar area and directed concerned officers to increase the number of agents due to a shortage.