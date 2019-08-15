Black day observance: An event held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The black day was observed Thursday on India's Independence Day here to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian tyrannies

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The black day was observed Thursday on India's Independence Day here to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian tyrannies.

A ceremony was held on the direction of Vice-Chancellor at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob to observe the Black Day.

Faculty and staff members, students and citizens participated in large number to condemn brutal use of force on innocent Kashmiri people.

They were of the view that the right of self-determination is the basic human right of Kashmiris and the United Nations has declared their right of plebiscite through its resolution which is needed to be implemented.

Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition of India which has to be resolved as soon as possible. On this occasion, participants gave their impressions on a board displayed in the hall which included slogans for the liberation of Kashmir and condemnation of Indian occupied forces.