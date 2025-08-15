HCSTSI hosts cake-cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day and Marka e Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) hosted a grand cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of the “Marka e Haq” and Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day. The event was attended by chamber members, the business community, distinguished guests, social figures and media representatives. Prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the beloved homeland, and participants spirited chants of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

In his address, Chamber President Saleem Memon said that the “Marka e Haq” teaches us that sacrifice, courage and determination were the greatest strengths in upholding the truth. "Pakistan’s independence was also the result of countless sacrifices, and even after 78 years, we must continue to value these sacrifices by playing our role in the country’s development."

He added that over the past 78 years, the business community had stood as a backbone of the economy in every difficult time, contributing to Pakistan’s growth by establishing industries, trade and employment opportunities.

He further said that the Chamber actively participated in “Marka e Haq – Independence Day Family Festival” held at Rani Bagh in collaboration with the Mayor Hyderabad, the district administration and the Police Department.

Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, in his speech, said that the Hyderabad Chamber was not only a representative body of the business community but also takes an active part in national and social events. During the Independence Day celebrations, the Chamber played an active role in the 14-day long festivities, ensuring representation in various events.

Chohan said, “Our aim is not only to participate in celebrations but to send a strong message that the business community is playing a practical role in the country’s development. Through taxes, employment, exports and investments, we strengthen the economy, while also enthusiastically participating in social and national activities".

On this occasion, former presidents Farooq Shaikhani, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Akram Ansari, Yaseen Khilji, Kashif Shaikh, Dr. Iqbal Haroon, Dr. Ismail Nami, Faisal Akbar, Dr. Iqbal Motlani, Abdul Qadir and others shared their views on Independence Day. The event was also attended by Executive Committee members Dr. Yousif, Suhail Qureshi, Ghulam Rasool, Moiz Abbas, Asghar Khilji as well as members and others.