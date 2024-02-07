Blast Claims 25 Lives, Leaves Over 40 Others Injured In Pishin
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:57 PM
The latest reports say that the blast occurred outside the political headquarters of independent contender Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Khanozai area of Pishin.
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) At least 25 people were killed and over 40 others injured in a blast that targeted the election candidates in Pishin on Wednesday.
The initial attack resulted in the loss of 15 lives with more than 30 individuals wounded following an explosion near the office of an independent candidate in Balochistan's Pishin region, said the sources.
They said that the blast occurred outside the political headquarters of independent contender Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Khanozai area of Pishin.
Kakar is vying for positions in the NA-265 constituency and the Balochistan Assembly Constituencies — PB-47 and PB-48, in the upcoming February 8 elections.
Dr. Habib, the Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, confirmed that the injured have been transferred to the hospital for medical care, while the deceased have also been transported for necessary procedures.
Meanwhile, in South Waziristan, a separate explosion near the vehicle of PTI parliamentary candidate Nasirullah Wazir left two individuals injured.
Fortunately, Wazir was not present in the vehicle at the time of the blast.
Following the incidents, law enforcement agencies have swiftly responded, cordoning off the affected areas and launching search operations. The injured have been promptly transferred to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
As the nation braces for the general elections scheduled for tomorrow, heightened security measures are being implemented across the country. Security personnel, including Rangers, army, and police forces, are being deployed to ensure the safety of voters and polling stations.
The Election Commission has taken proactive steps by geo-tagging polling stations and coordinating with security agencies to address potential threats.
Additionally, polling stations in areas with limited internet access have been connected to satellite terminals to facilitate seamless communication.
The Lahore police have been entrusted with the crucial responsibility of ensuring comprehensive security arrangements throughout the electoral process.
