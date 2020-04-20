Blood donation camp held for thalassemia patients at PCMD

Amid all difficulties of the ongoing lockdown, one day blood donation drive for thalassemia patients was held here at Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK) on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Amid all difficulties of the ongoing lockdown, one day blood donation drive for thalassemia patients was held here at Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK) on Monday.

Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), UoK, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary inaugurated the drive, a UoK spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Iqbal said this blood camp was setup purely on humanitarian grounds as donating blood was a great human service to help save lives.

"This one day blood donation drive has been launched for thalassemia patients, particularly children who are in dire need of blood transfusion during the ongoing worldwide crisis of COVID-19," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the drive all safety precautions regarding COVID-19, were strictly implemented in the light of the WHO guidelines.