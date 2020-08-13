UrduPoint.com
BMG Wins KCCI Elections Unopposed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

BMG wins KCCI elections unopposed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) were elected unopposed for the Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2020-21.

According to details, a total of 20 nominations were received by the Election Commission who all belonged to Businessmen Group. The nominations papers were scrutinized by the Election Commission which rejected 5 nomination papers by declaring them invalid that led to unanimous election of the remaining 15 BMG candidates. Therefore, all 15 BMGIANs were declared successful in KCCI's Election 2020-21, said KCCI release on Thursday.

Siraj Kassam Teli, Chairman Businessmen Group and former president KCCI, on the occasion, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and conveyed thanks and compliments to the business community of Karachi for reposing confidence and trust in Businessmen Group.

The successful BMGians include Names of Muhammad Saqib, M. Shariq Vohra, Shamsul islam Khan, Mohammad Hanif Ayoob, Qazi Zahid Hussain, Muhammad Hilal Sheikh, Muhammad Ali, Sheikh Muddasir Rafiq Magoon, Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Jawed Siddiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid Bashir, Ahmed Azeem Alavi, Muhammad Iqbal Khamisani, Zaheer Ahmed and Faiz Ahmed.

After Managing Committee members being unanimously elected, no general election for Managing Committee would be held on September 19 whereas, the election of KCCI's office bearers for 2020-21 was scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 24.

BMG's candidates would be M. Shariq Vohra for the post of President, Saquib Goodluck for Senior Vice President and Shamsul Islam Khan for Vice President. They would be elected unanimously as the Managing Committee comprises all BMGIANs.

